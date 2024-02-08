ADVERTISEMENT

State Highways Department plans to revisit proposal to construct ramps at Gandhipuram flyover in Coimbatore city

February 08, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

According to the Department, the down ramps project can be dropped because a metro rail has been planned on the road and that the flyover is on NH road and hence it should be recommended to the NH wing for execution of the ramps

The Hindu Bureau

The ramps were planned towards Bharathiyar Road – Town Bus Stand and at the G P Signal Junction towards 100 Feet Road. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The State Highways Department plans to revisit its earlier proposal to construct two ramps for the flyover at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore city.

An official of the Department told The Hindu the Department had recommended to the government that the ramps need not be constructed as there were plans for a metro rail project. However, with the road users continuing to demand construction of the ramps, the Department planned to revisit the earlier proposal.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the Gandhipuram flyover was constructed at ₹148 crore and the first level was inaugurated in 2017. The public then said the flyover would not be beneficial as it did not have ramps.

Hence, the Highways Department proposed to the government construction of two ramps. “The alignment committee recommended two ‘additional arms’ – one towards Bharathiyar Road – Town Bus Stand and another at the G P Signal Junction towards 100 feet road – both from the first level of the flyover,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A detailed project report was prepared and submitted to the technical audit committee in 2019. Based on the Committee’s recommendations, the government accorded administrative sanction for ₹23.92 crore.

ALSO READ
Two ramps planned for Gandhipuram flyover

It was understood recently that the Department told the government that the down ramps project could be dropped because a metro rail was planned on the road and that the flyover was on National Highways road and hence it should be recommended to the NH wing for execution of the ramps.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon said the metro project would not take off in the near future and the flyover was constructed by the State Highways on the NH road. A DPR was prepared only because there was a necessity for the ramps.

The government should take steps to construct the two down ramps at Gandhipuram first level flyover at an early date in the interest of the public so that the flyover was used by more number of motorists, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US