State Highways Department plans to revisit proposal to construct ramps at Gandhipuram flyover in Coimbatore city

February 08, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The State Highways Department plans to revisit its earlier proposal to construct two ramps for the flyover at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore city.

An official of the Department told The Hindu the Department had recommended to the government that the ramps need not be constructed as there were plans for a metro rail project. However, with the road users continuing to demand construction of the ramps, the Department planned to revisit the earlier proposal.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the Gandhipuram flyover was constructed at ₹148 crore and the first level was inaugurated in 2017. The public then said the flyover would not be beneficial as it did not have ramps.

Hence, the Highways Department proposed to the government construction of two ramps. “The alignment committee recommended two ‘additional arms’ – one towards Bharathiyar Road – Town Bus Stand and another at the G P Signal Junction towards 100 feet road – both from the first level of the flyover,” he said.

A detailed project report was prepared and submitted to the technical audit committee in 2019. Based on the Committee’s recommendations, the government accorded administrative sanction for ₹23.92 crore.

It was understood recently that the Department told the government that the down ramps project could be dropped because a metro rail was planned on the road and that the flyover was on National Highways road and hence it should be recommended to the NH wing for execution of the ramps.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon said the metro project would not take off in the near future and the flyover was constructed by the State Highways on the NH road. A DPR was prepared only because there was a necessity for the ramps.

The government should take steps to construct the two down ramps at Gandhipuram first level flyover at an early date in the interest of the public so that the flyover was used by more number of motorists, he said.