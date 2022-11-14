State govt. sanctions ₹100 crore to set up common facility for electric vehicle sector

November 14, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned ₹100 crore to set up a common facility centre here for the electric vehicle sector.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions

Joint treasurer of SSEM K. Barathan said the centre will come up on five acres and it will be maintained by the Society. With the Central government introducing stringent norms, the manufacturers now send the components to Pune or Gurugram for testing. This is time consuming and expensive. The common facility centre will be for testing and development of both, components and e-vehicles. When it is commissioned, the manufacturers can do all the testing here.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US