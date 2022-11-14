State govt. sanctions ₹100 crore to set up common facility for electric vehicle sector

November 14, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned ₹100 crore to set up a common facility centre here for the electric vehicle sector.

Joint treasurer of SSEM K. Barathan said the centre will come up on five acres and it will be maintained by the Society. With the Central government introducing stringent norms, the manufacturers now send the components to Pune or Gurugram for testing. This is time consuming and expensive. The common facility centre will be for testing and development of both, components and e-vehicles. When it is commissioned, the manufacturers can do all the testing here.