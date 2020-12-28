‘State govt. must allow 100% occupancy in cinemas’

Tiruppur

28 December 2020 23:33 IST

President of Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners’ Association ‘Tiruppur’ M. Subramaniam on Monday requested the State government to allow 100% occupancy in cinemas from January.

Speaking to the reproters in Tiruppur, he said that a petition regarding this request has been submitted to the State government already. Noting that the Tamil movie Master with actor Vijay in the lead is releasing in theatres on January 13, he commended the actor for staying firm on its theatrical release despite the delay induced due to the COVID-19 pandemic and offers from various over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

While assuring that there will not be any hike in ticket fares in cinemas and multiplexes for the movies releasing ahead of the Pongal festival, Mr. Subramaniam said that any possibility of reduction in ticket cost to attract more audiences will be announced after discussing with the stakeholders. Actors must ensure that their movies will release on OTT platforms only after completing eight weeks of theatrical run, he urged.

Advertising

Advertising