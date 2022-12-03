State govt. implementing schemes worth ₹1, 700 crore for the welfare of persons with disabilities, says Minister

December 03, 2022 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries in Namakkal on Saturday. | Photo Credit: DIPR

The State government is implementing schemes worth ₹ 1,700 crore for the welfare of persons with disabilities, said Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan here on Saturday.

The Minister participated in the World Disabled Day celebrations in Namakkal and distributed welfare assistance worth ₹4.42 lakh to 12 beneficiaries.

The Minister said that the UN General Assembly declared December 3 as the International Day for Persons with Disabilities in order to make people understand the problems of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). For the first time in India, in Tamil Nadu, former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi created a separate department for the welfare of PwDs, established a welfare board, and provided welfare assistance to them.

Explaining the steps taken by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic for the welfare of PwDs, Mr. Mathiventhan said the State government is implementing schemes worth ₹ 1,700 crore for them. In Namakkal district, 45,538 national identity cards have been issued to PwDs and around 16,000 PwDs have been given unique identity cards. Tamil Nadu is the leading State in the country in providing welfare schemes for PwDs and received an award from the President for this last year, the Minister added.

Rajya Sabha MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, MLA P. Ramalingam, District Revenue Officer M. Manimegalai, and officials from departments concerned participated.

