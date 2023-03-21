HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State government’s Initiative to convert Nilgiris as organic district of Tamil Nadu welcomed

March 21, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris Nelikolu Micro and Small Tea Growers and Farmers’ Development Society (NSTF) has welcomed the State government’s initiative to earmark ₹50 crore to convert the Nilgiris as the first organic district of Tamil Nadu.

“The State government has earmarked ₹50 crore funds to the Nilgiris to convert it as the first Organic District of Tamil Nadu and initiated steps to convert Kinnakkorai Cluster of Villages along with Kinnakkorai Indco Tea Factory to get into full Organic Tea Cultivation and Production. NSTF welcomes this initiative which has long been a demand of ours,” a press release from N. Sivan, founder president of NSTF said.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.