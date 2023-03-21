State government’s Initiative to convert Nilgiris as organic district of Tamil Nadu welcomed

March 21, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Nilgiris Nelikolu Micro and Small Tea Growers and Farmers’ Development Society (NSTF) has welcomed the State government’s initiative to earmark ₹50 crore to convert the Nilgiris as the first organic district of Tamil Nadu.

“The State government has earmarked ₹50 crore funds to the Nilgiris to convert it as the first Organic District of Tamil Nadu and initiated steps to convert Kinnakkorai Cluster of Villages along with Kinnakkorai Indco Tea Factory to get into full Organic Tea Cultivation and Production. NSTF welcomes this initiative which has long been a demand of ours,” a press release from N. Sivan, founder president of NSTF said.