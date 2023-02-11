State government’s healthcare at door step is a boon for people, says Coimbatore Collector

February 11, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST

The State government’s healthcare at door step scheme ( ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ ) is a boon for people, said Collector Kranti Kumar Pati during the inauguration of the 42nd annual conference of the Indian Society of Nephrology, Southern Chapter (ISNSCCON) here on Friday.

He said that Coimbatore is a medical tourism destination and that the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ treats kidney-related ailments in the early stage, according to a press release.

Over 500 nephrologists from six States are taking part in the meeting held under the aegis of the Nephrology Association of Coimbatore, that focused on the latest treatment methodology for kidney ailments. The specialists shared anecdotes on a modernised line of management, the release said.

He said Coimbatore is not just a medical hub, it’ is also a medical tourism destination with patients from across countries and States flock the city for treatment.

Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said that about 10 % of the country’s population is affected by kidney-related diseases, but only 1 % of them seek treatment. He said the meet would pave the way for making Coimbatore a research hub.

Conference secretary N, Chezhiyan, Nephrology Association of Coimbatore members A. Prabhakaran, S. Murugananth, S. Gowtham, T. Saravanan, junior nephrologists and PG students took part.

ADVERTISEMENT