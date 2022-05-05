State government’s first anniversary to feature various events

May 05, 2022 19:19 IST

The district administration would be conducting 10-day programme to celebrate DMK government’s first anniversary in power.

District Collector S. Karmegham said in a release that various awareness programmes would be conducted from May 7 to commemorate the first anniversary of the State government. The celebrations would begin on May 7 with release of a booklet by Information and Public Relations department.

Photo exhibitions would be conducted across the district as part of the celebrations. Special camps would be conducted by Revenue Department to provide caste certificates and other required certificates for tribals in Kolathur, Gangavelli, Pethanaikenpalayam, Yercaud, Vazhapadi, Ayodhiyapattinam and Panamarathupatti.

Special eye camps for workers under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme, serving IAS, IPS officers in the district would conduct training sessions for competitive examination aspirants as part of the programme. Soil testing camps would be conducted by Agriculture Department. Awareness programmes would also be conducted by Food Safety, Veterinary, Forest and various other departments. Various cultural programmes have also been planned as part of the event.