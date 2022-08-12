State government to release orders for manufacturing free dhotis and saris soon: Minister

Following the representation made by the Tamil Nadu Federation of Power Looms Associations, the State government has decided to release orders soon for manufacturing dhotis and saris meant for distribution through ration shops for the Pongal festival in 2023.

A statement from Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi said the free dhotis and saris scheme was introduced by the State government in 1983.

The required dhotis and saris were produced in bulk quantities by cooperative societies and power loom weavers’ cooperative societies in the State.

A total of 2,664 handloom weavers, 11,124 pedal loom weavers and 41,983 power loom weavers were getting jobs directly while 3.59 crore people in both rural and urban areas benefited from the scheme.

The release said it is the policy decision of the government to release orders for production in July or August after the production of school uniforms was completed.

The concerned department is involved in procuring yarn for distribution to the societies which in turn will be distributed to the weavers. “Production activities ensure continuous job for weavers from January 2022 to August 2022”, the release said and added that government order for commencing the production will be issued soon. For the year 2022-2023, the State government had allotted ₹487.92 crore for distribution of free dhotis and saris.

Federation members welcomed the government’s decision and added that they would commence production once the order is released and yarn is supplied to them. Earlier in the day, members observed a fast in the city urging the government to release the order at the earliest.