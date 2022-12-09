State government should recommend Coimbatore as venue for G-20 meeting: industries

December 09, 2022 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The State government should recommend Coimbatore as a venue for one of the multiple G-20 meetings that will be held in India next year, say industries here.

"About 10 industry associations here will soon represent to the State and Central governments in this regard and will highlight the potential of Coimbatore,” said an industry leader here.

According to Ravi Sam, chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association, it is not 20 countries but heads and delegations from nearly 45 countries who will visit India for the meetings. This is a great opportunity for the manufacturing industries in all the western districts of the State. Also, Coimbatore and nearby places are traditional hubs and the region can showcase its strengths and traditions in textiles and clothing, if Coimbatore is a host to one of the G-20 meetings, he said.

Vice-chairman of Kongu Global Forum Vanitha Mohan said the western districts of the State are a replica of the entire country. “G-20 will help the economy move forward. It will bring in investments. Delegations should know what is happening in this country. Coimbatore is a national hub for MSMEs, and sectors such as pumps and textiles. The neighbouring districts are leaders in turmeric, knitwear, and home textiles,” she said. Coimbatore will go several notches up if it hosts the meeting, she said.

Coimbatore District Small Industries Association president V. Thirugnanam said most of the countries depend on China for manufactured goods. The G-20 meeting in India is an opportunity for the manufacturing industries in the country. “Coimbatore is ahead of several tier-two cities. So, why not ? We have all the capabilities to host a G-20 meeting,” he said.

He also said an online meeting was held recently to discuss how Indian MSMEs can benefit from the G-20 meetings in areas of e-commerce and access to finance.