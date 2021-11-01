State Government should appeal against HC verdict on Vanniyar quota: Velmurugan

The State Government should appeal against the Madras High Court verdict declaring unconstitutional the 10.5% internal reservation given to Vanniakula Kshatriya community within the MBC quota, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader T. Velmurugan said in Coimbatore on Monday.

Addressing reporters at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University after the 42nd Convocation, he felt the verdict seemed to suggest that the court’s understanding of ensuring social justice by giving the 10.5% reservation was not complete.

The court had on Monday declared unconstitutional the law the State Government had passed giving 10.5% reservation to the community within the 20% reservation for Most Backward Classes.

Mr. Velmurugan said the verdict was disappointing as the Government had enacted the legislation to provide reservation only based on the Backward Classes Commission recommendation and a Madras High Court order.

He appealed to the Chief Minister to immediately appeal against the decision as the future of students who, as beneficiaries of the legislation, had secured seats in education institutions was at stake. He also appealed to the Central and State governments to immediately start caste based census so as to give each community the percentage of reservation proportionate to its share of the population.

Only such a decision would ensure that no community stood to lose out, he added.