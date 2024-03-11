ADVERTISEMENT

State government provides 200 dialysis units across TN, says Health Minister 

March 11, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian is taking a look at the secondary care hospital at Ammapet in Salem, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video conferencing in Tamil Nadu on Monday, March 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: E LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The DMK, after it came to power, has provided over 200 dialysis units to various government hospitals in the state, said Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday, during a function at Ammapet where Chief Minister M. K. Stalin inaugurated a secondary care hospital via video conferencing.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Subramanian said that the secondary care hospital in Ammapet, constructed at a cost of ₹42 crore and funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has a total of 94 beds, including 20 intensive care unit (ICU) beds. The hospital also has 10 dialysis units, in addition to the 20 units already functioning at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH).

The Chief Minister also inaugurated integrated laboratory services installed at a cost of ₹1 crore at the Mettur Government Hospital, in addition to health sub-centres at Kalparapatti and P. Nattamangalam and the additional building at the E. Kattur health sub centre at a total cost of ₹65 lakh, the minister added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for new buildings for nursing training and for hostels at a cost of ₹31.08 crore in GMKMCH. After the DMK came to power, 24 buildings were inaugurated in primary health centres at a cost of ₹11.56 crore, and buildings were provided to 13 health sub centres at a cost of ₹5.16 crore in Salem district, Mr. Subramanian added.

Later, the Health Minister inaugurated a mobile Siddha medical unit vehicle for the tribal community at Muluvi in Yercaud. District Collector R. Brindha Devi, MLA R. Rajendran and officials from concerned departments participated in the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US