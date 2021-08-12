State government plans industrial park in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

12 August 2021 23:24 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to announce it soon, says Thangam Thennarasu

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will soon announce the State government’s plan regarding an industrial park in Coimbatore district, Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu said here on Thursday.

Speaking to the media after an interaction session with industry and trade representatives, he said that one of the main demands placed before him was the need for an industrial park. “The government has plans regarding the industrial park. The Chief Minister will announce it soon,” he said.

The government led by Mr. Stalin is taking steps to attract new investments and create job opportunities. Even during the pandemic, it permitted export units to operate so that the exporters are able to meet their order commitments. One of the main demands of the industries here on Thursday was the need for an industrial park. The government has plans regarding it, he said. Similarly, another demand is for a Centre of Excellence for the foundries as Coimbatore is a hub for foundries. This will also be taken up, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Minister for Rural Industries T.M. Anbarasan said that when the DMK was in power between 2006 and 2011, 316 acres were identified for an industrial park, which will have 585 plots. However, the AIADMK government did not develop the park. Nearly ₹ 18 crore is needed to create basic amenities at the park. “We will create the facilities and industries will come up on the park and will provide jobs to nearly 50,000 people,” he said. Regarding an industrial park for micro units, he said that 30 % of plots in a SIDCO park is reserved for micro units.

The Ministers distributed ₹ 21.44 lakh financial support to 18 beneficiaries under the Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar scheme for self-employment.