State Government permits developers to create basic infrastructure for layouts 

The State government has simplified one of the norms for developers/owners to get approval for layouts in the State.

According to an order dated July 16, issued by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, owners or developers will be permitted to either carry out infrastructure development works as per the standards specified by the respective local body or pay the estimate cost to the local body.

The local body concerned will prescribe the standards for the provisions of basic infrastructure such as roads, drains, and water supply for the layout as per the existing rules. Before taking over the infrastructure developed by the owners/developers, the local bodies will ensure the quality of the works done.

They will also give a reasonable period for maintenance of the road and drains by the owners or developers. Wherever layouts are developed at a slower pace, the maintenance period will be extended till 60 % of the plots are developed or five years, whichever is later.

In an order issued in the December of 2020, it was said that while approving the layout in the Greater Chennai Corporation, the necessary fees including the charges for providing amenities such as roads, storm water drains, and street lights will be collected from the applicants.

The same procedure will also be applicable for all urban local bodies administered by the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration. The permit of the planning authority and the approval of the local body will be issued to the applicants directly after collecting the necessary fees, it said.

Real Estate Owners’ Associations of Kangeyam and Tiruppur, Real Estate Owners’ Association of Erode District and the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI), Tamil Nadu, said the layout developers should be permitted to form the road, street lights, etc at their expense as done earlier.

At a consultation meeting held in April this year with different departments, it was suggested that the owners and developers should be permitted to either carry out the infrastructure development works to the standards specified or pay the estimate cost to the local bodies, the local bodies should prescribe the standards for the infrastructure works, and the owners or developers should maintain the infrastructure for a reasonable period. And now, the department has accepted these suggestions.

Head of CREDAI Coimbatore Gugan Ilango said its members were delivering projects according to the standards and by following all the norms prescribed by the government. The recent GO will simplify the process of approval and save time. It will help the developers deliver projects at a shorter timeline and thus bring down the costs for the buyers.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said if the developer paid the charges to the local body, there was uncertainty over the timeline for development of the infrastructure. The buyers were not sure of the facilities and when these would be available. By allowing the developers to provide the infrastructure, all the stakeholders would benefit.