State government approves bifurcation of Coimbatore registration district 

The State government recently approved bifurcation of the Coimbatore registration district into Coimbatore north and south.

A senior official of the Department here told The Hindu this was proposed by the Department here and the government had given its in-principle nod. “We are awaiting the Government Order on the same,” the official said.

The aim was to facilitate easy administration. Some of the sub-registrar offices here registered almost 15,000 documents annually. A similar bifurcation had been mooted for Tiruppur registration district too. Further, the Department here had proposed formation of nine more sub-registrar offices in Coimbatore revenue district.

The Coimbatore revenue district, which was also the registration district, had 17 sub-registrar offices now. Of these, at least 14 had high volume of registration. The Department wanted to bring in one taluk-one sub-registrar office concept so that all villages in a particular taluk came under one sub-registrar office. If the taluk was big, then it would have two sub-registrar offices.

Some of the sub-registrar offices such as Sulur and Periyanaikenpalayam needed to be trifurcated and a few bifurcated so that there was equal distribution of work.

The plan was to rework on the existing sub-registrar offices, form new ones, and ensure that the public were able to register the documents without hardship and there was equal distribution of work among the sub-registrar offices. The public did not have to go from one taluk to another for patta transfers. The Department had submitted this plan to the government, the official added.