State government approves bifurcation of Coimbatore registration district 

The aim to bifurcate the Coimbatore registration district is to facilitate easy administration.

The State government recently approved bifurcation of the Coimbatore registration district into Coimbatore north and south.

A senior official of the Department here told The Hindu this was proposed by the Department here and the government had given its in-principle nod. “We are awaiting the Government Order on the same,” the official said.

The aim was to facilitate easy administration. Some of the sub-registrar offices here registered almost 15,000 documents annually. A similar bifurcation had been mooted for Tiruppur registration district too. Further, the Department here had proposed formation of nine more sub-registrar offices in Coimbatore revenue district.

The Coimbatore revenue district, which was also the registration district, had 17 sub-registrar offices now. Of these, at least 14 had high volume of registration. The Department wanted to bring in one taluk-one sub-registrar office concept so that all villages in a particular taluk came under one sub-registrar office. If the taluk was big, then it would have two sub-registrar offices.

Some of the sub-registrar offices such as Sulur and Periyanaikenpalayam needed to be trifurcated and a few bifurcated so that there was equal distribution of work.

The plan was to rework on the existing sub-registrar offices, form new ones, and ensure that the public were able to register the documents without hardship and there was equal distribution of work among the sub-registrar offices. The public did not have to go from one taluk to another for patta transfers. The Department had submitted this plan to the government, the official added.


