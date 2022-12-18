State government approval expected soon for ‘Semmozhi Poonga’ in Coimbatore: DPR

December 18, 2022 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

The preparatory work to set up Semmozhi Poonga on Coimbatore Central Prison premises is expected to get the State government’s nod soon.

The Poonga was mooted by former Chief Minister Karunanidhi during the World Classical Tamil Conference in 2010. Last year, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that the park would come up at ₹ 200 crore.

Official sources said the State government gave its consent for setting up the Poonga on nearly 150 acres on the Coimbatore Central Prison premises. The prison would be shifted to a place identified near Karamadai on the outskirts of Coimbatore.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the civic body hired an agency and prepared a draft plan to develop the Poonga. After incorporating suggestions from stakeholders, including the District Collector, the detailed project report was sent to the State government for getting administrative sanction.

Once approved, the civic body would issue tenders of various components of the project, in phase one at ₹100 crore. The Corporation proposed to set up various facilities on 45 acres in the first phase, which included 10 types of gardens with diverse themes. Medicinal and flowering plants would form part of the theme-based gardens.

Mr. Prathap said this package also included setting up office spaces for rental purposes, convention centres, and meeting halls. Recreation facilities such as a walking track, amphitheatre, performance area, and sit-outs were part of the plan.

The civic body would announce the list of features at the park after getting the final approval, the Commissioner added.