State Education Policy is a cut, copy and paste of New Education Policy, says T.N. BJP president Annamalai

The State Education Policy brought in by the State Government is a clear case of cut, copy and paste of the New Education Policy, said K. Annamalai, State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mr. Annamalai told presspersons the New Education Policy’s aspects such as education in mother tongue, use of technology in classrooms, inclusive education of rural and urban students and promoting critical thinking have found a place in the State’s Education Policy.

He also said the State Education Policy spoke of coastal region and the education system there should be lessons on boats, ships, navy and nautical possibilities. Is this not a hereditary education, Mr. Annamalai asked.

The State Education Policy wants clamp down on coaching centres. If the State government ran schools efficiently there would be no need for coaching centres. The State Education Policy wants the degrees issued by the Madrasas be eligible to compete in banking, civil and defence examinations, and this shows the minority appeasement of the DMK, he said.

On Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament, Mr. Annamalai said that he should speak sensibly as a leader of the Opposition and not for the claps that he gets from the Congress and DMK members. On the opposition to new legislations, he said these legislations have been introduced after 170 sittings and nine hours of debate in both the Houses and all the Chief Ministers have been consulted on it. On the plea that the legislations should be in English and Tamil, he said it would be definitely done over time.