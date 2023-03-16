STAT upholds Coimbatore administration’s order on fare for Mettupalayam buses after protracted wrangle with private operators

March 16, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

The State Transport Appellate Tribunal (STAT), Chennai, has upheld Coimbatore district administration’s order on fixing of fare for Mettupalayam buses, based on the stage at the bus stand established in Sai Baba Colony during 2010, bringing to an end the issue pending for 13 years.

The STAT order implying a fare reduction by ₹3 was followed by its dismissal of 25 appeals filed by the bus operators against the stand taken by the administration under the stint of four District Collectors.

After the new bus stand along Mettupalayam Road was opened during 2010 to reduce traffic congestion in the city, the reduced fare was fixed by the Road Transport Authority based on a discussion with all stake-holders.

But the private bus operators had approached the High Court, citing the Singanallur bus stand case and wanted to ply their buses up to Gandhipuram stand. They had also obtained a court order for utilising both the bus stands.

Thereafter, during 2015, the district administration invoked Rule 246 of Tamilnadu Motor Vehicle Rules 1989, under which a new stage could be created if the distance exceeds four km between two stages.

The new bus stand was deemed a stage and the travelling public alighting or boarding there could pay ₹ 3 lesser as fare.

But, private operators had approached the STAT against that order, claiming that individual notices were not issued to all operators.

Based on STAT directions, the RTA issued individual notices to the operators during 2019, and passed an order confirming the earlier directive on the new stage.

However, the bus operators approached the STAT again complaining that individual notices were not issued to some operators.

In its 2021 order, the STAT again directed fresh hearing after issuing notices to all the operators concerned and to pass order within three months.

The notices were issued 17 months later and the hearing was conducted on July 27, 2022. Representatives of Coimbatore Consumer Cause and Mettupalayam Consumer Protection Organization attended the hearing and secured confirmation that notices were issued to all bus operators. Yet again, a fresh order issued later last year was challenged by the bus operators on the same ground that notices were not issued to all the bus operators.

Hence, a stay order was obtained on the ground that seven bus operators had been left out.

The Coimbatore Consumer Cause and Mettupalayam Consumer Protection Organisation submitted the consumers’ view. We specifically pointed out that none of those seven operators approached the STAT but 25 other operators – who received notices and attended the hearing alone approached. Notices were issued to Associations also.

Thereby, the orders issued by the district administration was quashed thrice, only for the reason that notices were not issued to all the operators.

The STAT had, last month, dismissed all the appeals, K.Kathirmathiyon, Secretary, Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said.

Stating that the order was yet to be implemented, Mr. K.Kathirmathiyon called upon the District Collector to implement it with immediate effect.