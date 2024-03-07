StartupTN launches Agri and Food Tech Forum at TNAU, Coimbatore 

March 07, 2024 12:05 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - COIMBATORE

As part of its efforts to make Tamil Nadu the preferred global startup destination, StartupTN launched Agri and Food Tech Forum at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University on Tuesday.

As the State Nodal Agency for Startup and Innovation operating under the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, StartupTN brought together key stakeholders, including senior government officials and entrepreneurs, for launching the forum.

N. Senthil, Director, Centre for Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, TNAU, launched the forum in the presence of Mission Director and CEO of StartupTN, Sivarajah Ramanathan.

The Agri and Food Tech Forum, Mr. Ramanathan said, would form a supportive ecosystem for startups in this sector, bringing together mentors, researchers, experts, and incubators to help startups related to agriculture and food technology.

While the StartupTN facilitates activities, experts will run the forum. There will be frequent virtual and physical meetings to assist startups in this sector. Apart from creating the ecosystem, such forums will provide information and insights helpful in policy making and designing schemes, he said.

Prof. Senthil said TNAU’s numerous centres throughout the State will address the needs of StartupTN in creating a supportive ecosystem for the facilities. TNAU was also keen on commercialising research activities within the university and transforming them into successful ventures to generate jobs, he said.

The university has established a 1.2 lakh square feet building at a cost of ₹4.5 crore at the Centre of Excellence in Biotechnology, for research activities and the development of biotech-based products, he said.

A panel discussion titled ‘Seed to Table and Beyond - Powering Agriculture and Food through Startups’ was held on the sidelines of the forum’s launch. The session, moderated by V. Pasupathy, a food scientist, saw the participation of Selva Murali, founder of Agri Sakthi, Arul Murugan, founder of Snack Experts, and Vasanthan Selvan, CEO of Periyakulam Horti Business Incubator.

An autonomous multipurpose robot used for agricultural activities, named Mayabots-X1, was launched at the event. The robot was developed by Maya Greens Services Pvt. Ltd, Coimbatore.

An MoU was exchanged with the Periyakulam Horti Business Incubation Forum (PHBIF) for incubation and mentorship support for startups in this sector.

S. Dinesh Kumar, associate vice-president, StartupTN, and A.V. Gnanasambandam, CEO, TBI, ABIS, TNAU, also took part..

