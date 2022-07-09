Startups in Coimbatore urged to focus on business 

Entrepreneurs should not become too sentimental about their business, says B.J. Arun

Startups should focus more on business and not on valuations, B.J. Arun, Chairman of TiE Global Committee, said here on Saturday.

Addressing nearly 350 participants at Green Con’22, organised by TiE Coimbatore, he said startups should value the equity in the company and should not give away too much of equity in the early days. He also urged the startups to not spend too much as fiscal discipline was important. Finally, startup entrepreneurs “cannot and should not become too sentimental about their business,” he said.

On the trends in valuation of startups, he said there were several metrics that go on to decide the valuation of a company.

Ranjana Singhal, head of TiE Coimbatore, said the conference aimed to “create opportunities for Earth forward enterprises. We are here to understand how to do it.”

The one-day conclave on green and sustainable entrepreneurship had 11 speakers, all entrepreneurs whose startups were in different verticals of sustainability. Some of the speakers were Ankit Agarwal of Phool, Farhad Contractor of Sambhaav Trust, Arunachalam Muruganandam of Jayaashree Industries, Swarajit Alakananda of Fix Your Gadgets, and Chaitsi Ahuja of Brown Living.