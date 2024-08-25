GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Startups encouraged to address common problems for the long run

Thirteen startups onboarded by the CODISSIA Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre in Coimbatore city to work on solutions for the defence and commercial purposes

Published - August 25, 2024 06:54 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
A. Velumani, creator of Thyrocare, (third right) presenting agreements to startups that were onboarded by the CODISSIA Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre at a function held in Coimbatore city on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

A. Velumani, creator of Thyrocare, (third right) presenting agreements to startups that were onboarded by the CODISSIA Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre at a function held in Coimbatore city on Sunday, August 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

Startups should focus on solving everyday problems faced by the public rather than aiming at high-impact issues such as climate change, said A. Velumani, creator of Thyrocare, in Coimbatore city on Sunday.

Mr. Velumani, who presented agreements to 13 startups that were onboarded by the CODISSIA Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre (CDIIC) in Coimbatore city on Sunday, said, “Entrepreneurs should take incremental steps to address daily issues. Financial prudence is key; managing resources effectively and addressing immediate needs will lead to sustainable success. Additionally, setting lower product prices can help startups sustain their business and gradually increase profitability,” he said.

The onboarded startups work in areas such as drone technology, space exploration, and patient transport solutions. Some of them are into robotics and cybersecurity. All the starups will work on solutions for the defence and commercial purposes.

The event also showcased 12 products from Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), Palakkad, for indigenisation.

Major Pradeep M.(Retd), who incubated his startup at the event, said, “CDIIC is recognised by the Ministry of Defence, giving defence tech startups an extra edge. It is easier to get nominated or preferred for indigenous production here, as the CDIIC is reportedly the only defence product incubator in Coimbatore.”

A representative of the CDIIC said, “We have successfully graduated eight companies out of a total of 35 through our incubation programme, and five more startups will graduate in the coming months. Additionally, we pre-incubate startups in their development stages, and this year, we have two pre-incubators.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.