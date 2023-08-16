Startup Thiruvizha in Coimbatore on August 19 and 20

August 16, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

StartupTN will organise a two-day event - Startup Thiruvizha - in Coimbatore city on August 19 and 20.

Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati told presspersons here on Wednesday that in an effort to make Tamil Nadu a global leader in the startup ecosystem and to achieve $one trillion economy, StartupTN will conduct the Thiruvizha and it will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video confererence.

Minister for MSMEs T.M. Anbarasan, Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa, and Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy will take part.

StartupTN Mission Director and Chief Executive Officer Sivarajah Ramanathan said the event will have 450 stalls and 90 % of these will have exhibits of products and services of startups in Tamil Nadu. “We expect about 10,000 visitors as nearly 8,000 have registered,” he said. There will also be a two-day conference in which nearly 50 experts will speak on the success stories, opportunities for startups, attracting investments, and schemes for women entrepreneurs. About 1,500 people are expected to take part in the conference.

The Maaperum Thozhil Kanavu will celebrate entrepreneurship in the State and the aim of the event is to expand the job generation opportunities across Tamil Nadu, he added.

