Startup develops safety gadgets

COIMBATORE

01 January 2021 23:43 IST

Coimbatore-based startup Robotex has developed a wearable sanitiser dispenser (Presit) and a currency sanitising machine (Puremoney).

The two products are available on online platforms.

Presit is a smart watch with a sanitiser dispenser. The sanitising liquid can be refilled.

Puremoney is a machine that can sanitise currency notes using sanitiser liquid. It is compact and easy to handle, according to a press release. Details of the products are available on www.presit.in and www.puremoney.in