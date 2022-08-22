Started and stalled, Vellalore bus terminus in limbo

Construction of the bus terminus in Coimbatore district was stalled after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, there has been no progress in the Rs. 168 crore-worth project.

The Coimbatore Integrated bus terminus project in Vellalore has reached a stalemate as the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation, the project implementing authority, awaits the decision of the State Government, on whether to continue or give up the project.

The Project was planned at a cost of Rs 168 crore on the 61.62 acre land near the Corporation dump yard in Vellalore. On January 24, 2020 the then Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the bus terminus.

The Coimbatore Municipal Corporation along with 50% of financial support from the State Government has started the construction work after an attempt made by the Central Government to construct a bus port under Bharatmala project in Coimbatore failed.

The proposal was dropped by the central government after a detailed report submitted to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation by the consultant highlighting the inadequacy of approach roads to the site and possibility of health hazards posed by the nearby dump yard, said K. Kathirmathiyon, Member of District Road Safety Committee.

The civic body continued to go ahead with the construction and approached Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Development Corporation (TUFIDCO) for loans. As of now, the corporation has spent more than 40 crore without any financial assistance from the agencies.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said, no decision has been taken related to the bus terminus, and the status quo would continue. He also said, the civic body has sent a detailed report regarding the present condition of the bus terminus to the state government.

Any further decision has to be taken by the state government and the civic body would act accordingly. He also said that the administration has been looking for a comprehensive mobility plan by taking in to consideration, the future growth of the city.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon added, if the project gets shifted to some other location, the corporation should plan for effective utilisation of the buildings that was constructed in Vellalore. He also suggested for creating a wholesale market similar to Koyembedu wholesale market in Chennai or an integrated sports complex.