Start-up grant of ₹6.75 lakh disbursed in Krishnagiri

Start-up grant of ₹.6.75 lakh was disbursed under the Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project by Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy at the Collectorate.

In Krishnagiri, the project is being implemented in three blocks of Kaveripattinam, Bargur and Krishagiri.

The Collector disbursed funds of ₹.75,000 each to nine groups amounting to a cumulative disbursement of ₹.6.75 lakh. The funds will be used by the enterprise groups towards raw material procurement, working capital etc.The beneficiary groups are involved in a range of production activities, including palm jaggery production, broom stick production, copra trading, coconut thatched roof weaving and mango cultivation.


