‘Start preparing for competitive examinations from college days’

Students should explore the competitive examinations landscape from their college days itself, as that would provide them with awareness on the examinations and it’s pattern, said M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran, Corporation Commissioner, at the UPSC aspirants meet hosted by The Hindu and Shankar IAS Acadmy at Dr NGP Arts and Science College here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said anyone who had consistency in their preparation and understood their strengths could achieve success. He told the students not to settle down with small achievements in their life and should have a strong aim in career.

He underscored the importance of attending various tests and analysing the results, systematic scheduling and making strategic planning on the scoring areas to meet their goals. He said that as a civil servant, one would have to develop the ability to listen empathically and have strong problem solving and decision making skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Priyadharshini, IFS cadre, shared her 10 years of journey towards exam preparations and how multiple failures over the period taught her to become more resilient to achieve.

Thavamani D. Palaniswami, secretary of the college, asked the students to set their goals and have faith in themselves to achieve. Everything is possible in life with hard work and determination.

Nalla G. Palaniswami, chairman of the college, asked the students to start owning their passion and develop their knowledge by regular reading to become a civil servant.

R.S. Arun, Branch Head, Shankar IAS Academy, Coimbatore, provided an overview of the examinations and insights on how newspaper reading would help them score well in the preliminary and main examinations. K.Ramamurthi, Principal, also spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.