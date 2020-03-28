When walls in Coimbatore turned into canvases

The Pullukadu Housing Unit at Ukkadam had a fresh new painting on its walls executed by St+art India Foundation, which promotes street art, in association with Coimbatore Corporation. Remember the walls of the Police Commissioner’s Office, the Cancer Ward at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, St Francis Anglo Indian Girls School, Jawan’s Bhavan and the District Library? Each of them had been painted by artists from the foundation. “It was well received by the people and it encouraged us to come back here,” said Karan Kaul, assistant curator of St+art India Foundation.

The platform intends to take art out of gallery spaces into the streets. “This way we do not confine art to a particular group of society and instead make it equally accessible to everyone. This was a part of our Art District project. The other cities that come under this are Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Goa. We have plans to do more art in these districts in the future,” said Karan, who travelled around the city to identify areas that could be painted and discovered the housing unit. “We do site-specific work in keeping with the culture of the place. This is a resettlement area and the artworks here will tell stories of the city and the people living here,” he explained.

For this edition, St+art India Foundation collaborated with five artists and the works were done before the 21-day national lockdown. Amitabh Kumar from Bengaluru painted migratory birds. “The Ukkadam lake is next to the building and I chose to paint the falcon and the pelican that visit this lake,” he said. “The migratory birds symbolise the earlier life of the people who once did not have any place they could call their home. Now the building is their home and the tree you see is the symbol of their rootedness to this place,” he explains. He describes his experience of working in Coimbatore as an “absolute pleasure. The people were friendly and offered us tea, coffee and food.”

Work of Amitabh Kumar

For another artist, Avinash Kumar, the inside of the building inspired him. “It has long passageways and rooms. I plan to paint a child playing with a paper plane. I want the whole world to see how beautiful the homes of the people living here are,” he says. “Street art gives people experience of the whole process from the beginning. They see the image take shape in front of their eyes.” Avinash’s work had to be stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic and he hopes to resume it soon.

Chifumi’s street art

Chifumi, a French artist now settled in Cambodia has drawn two hands in a Yoni mudra.“The building has several people from the transgender community. I dedicate this work to them. I had designed and sketched the work before I came to the city,” he says. Chifumi has been doing street art for the past 10 years and feels that the energy that street art spread to be “very intense.”

Closer home, Coimbatore based artist V Jeevanatha has painted elephants. “The style resembles a movie poster or a comic strip. It is done intentionally to attract the attention of kids,” he explains. He collaborated with Gujarat based Muneer Bukhari for this work. “We discussed it before coming up with this piece. I drew a sketch and it was later reproduced on the walls,” he says. This is the biggest project done by Jeevanathan so far. “ It is 45 feet tall! I started my career by drawing a cinema poster on canvas in 1980. I stopped it 15 years ago and it felt nostalgic to do a work in a similar style,” he smiles.