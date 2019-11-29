Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani on Thursday disbursed ₹7.58 crore bank loans under various schemes that aim at encouraging new entrepreneurs.

The District Industries Centre (DIC) organised an awareness meeting for Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) and entrepreneurs on government schemes that focus on creating self-employment opportunities for youth.

The Collector said the State Government has several schemes that provide subsidy to encourage educated youth, especially in rural areas, to go in for self-employment.

The youth should make use of these schemes and start business for economic development.

Speakers explained the schemes for MSMEs and the subsidy available under each of these programmes.

The Collector gave away ₹1.07 crore bank loan to 25 entrepreneurs under the Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme and ₹6.51 crore to six entrepreneurs under the New Entrepreneur Cum Enterprise Development Scheme.

The General Manager of DIC, P. Karthigaivasan, District Lead Bank manager R. Venkataramanan, and president of Codissia R. Ramamurthy were among those who addressed the participants.