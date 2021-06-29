Star tortoise rescued in Salem

Salem

29 June 2021 22:31 IST

A star tortoise was rescued by District Forest Department here on Tuesday.

According to Forest Department officials, Hari Ram, a resident of Jagir Ammapalayam, noticed a star tortoise during the late hours of Monday in a drain near his house and immediately alerted Forest officials.

The tortoise was rescued and shifted to Kurumbapatti Zoological Park.

The rescued female tortoise weighed about 500 grams and it has been placed under quarantine at the park.