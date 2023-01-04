ADVERTISEMENT

‘Star Party’ in over 20 venues in Coimbatore on January 7

January 04, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

To promote astronomical science among people, especially school students, the Kovai Astro Club plans to hold a star gazing event — ‘Star Party’ — on January 7 in over 20 locations, a press release read.

Along with many institutions and organisations, including, Coimbatore Astronomy Club, Mango Education, PSG College Of Technology, Coimbatore Institute of Technology, Hindusthan College of Engineering & Technology, Karpagam Academy of Higher Education, Dr. N.G.P. Arts and Science College, Government Higher Secondary School -Othakkalmandapam and Vellakkinar, P.K.D Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Pollachi, the club will organise the event in many venues, the release said. There is no entry fee.

