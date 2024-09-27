Stanford University Rankings: 19 professors from Bharathiar Univeristy in list of top 2% of scientists 

: Nineteen professors of Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, have made it to the list of top 2% of scientists in the world, placing it among first few State varsities with the highest number of faculty with the distinction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, there were 18 scientists from the university in the list of top 2%, ranked on the basis of the number of citations of their research works.

For this year, the 19 professors constitute R. Sakthivel, K. Kadirvelu, P. Siddhuraju, M. Rajkumar, R. Kalaiselvan, N.Ponpandian, V. Vijayapadma, R. Raikkiyappan, C.Namasivayam, V.D. Nithya, K. Balachandran, S. Selvasekarapandian, R.T. Rajendrakumar, P. Ponmurugan, C. Viswanathan, P. Ekambaram, N. Dharmaraj, A. Vijaya Anand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The consistent showing by the faculty of Bharathiar University in the Stanford University rankings will provide a thrust to the consolidation of its position in NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework), and rating by National Assessment and Accreditation Council, Member of Vice-Chancellor Committee F.X. Lovelina Little Flower said.

Five among the university faculty have also been accorded the TANSA (Tamil Nadu Scientist Award) honour by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology.

The award including a citation and a cash prize of ₹50,000 was received by Kathirvelu , Scientist, BU-DIA (DRDO Industry Academia) Centre of Excellence; Ponpandian, Professor and Head, Nanotechnology; Sathish Kumar, Professor and Head, Biotechnology; Annalakshmi, Professor and Head, Psychology; and Sumathi, Professor and Head, Commerce.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.