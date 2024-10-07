Tension prevailed at a private school in Coimbatore on Monday, after it received a bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax. The police said Stanes Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in the city received an email bomb threat on Monday morning.

According to the police, the email from an unidentified person claimed that bombs were planted on the campus. The school administration immediately alerted the Coimbatore City Police.

Police personnel, the bomb detection and disposal squad and dog squad rushed to the school and searched the premises. Students were evacuated from the classrooms and shifted to the school’s ground as the police carried out searches, the police said.

Meanwhile, after learning about the bomb threat, parents of several schools also rushed to the school. The police, after conducting extensive searches, could not find any suspicious objects from the campus. They confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

RPF searches railway station premises

Following the bomb threat received by the school, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) carried out searches at the Coimbatore railway station on Monday. An official said RPF personnel searched the railway station premises as a precautionary measure. A sniffer dog was pressed into service during the searches.

On Saturday, three hotels in the city had received hoax bomb threats.

