GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore school receives bomb threat

Published - October 07, 2024 06:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Bomb detection and disposal squad of the police conducting searches at Stanes Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore on Monday.

Bomb detection and disposal squad of the police conducting searches at Stanes Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tension prevailed at a private school in Coimbatore on Monday, after it received a bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax. The police said Stanes Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in the city received an email bomb threat on Monday morning.

According to the police, the email from an unidentified person claimed that bombs were planted on the campus. The school administration immediately alerted the Coimbatore City Police.

Bomb threat to Coimbatore school turns out to be hoax

Police personnel, the bomb detection and disposal squad and dog squad rushed to the school and searched the premises. Students were evacuated from the classrooms and shifted to the school’s ground as the police carried out searches, the police said.

Meanwhile, after learning about the bomb threat, parents of several schools also rushed to the school. The police, after conducting extensive searches, could not find any suspicious objects from the campus. They confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

Coimbatore school gets second bomb threat within four days

RPF searches railway station premises

Following the bomb threat received by the school, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) carried out searches at the Coimbatore railway station on Monday. An official said RPF personnel searched the railway station premises as a precautionary measure. A sniffer dog was pressed into service during the searches.

On Saturday, three hotels in the city had received hoax bomb threats.

Published - October 07, 2024 06:15 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.