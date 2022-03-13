Stanes Garden Centre inaugurated in Coimbatore

T. Stanes and Company has opened Stanes Garden Centre (an organic garden centre) on Trichy Road here.

A release said Lakshmi Narayanan, whole time director, and Kalyani Narayanan, senior manager-business development, told presspersons the centre aimed at promoting urban agriculture and was a one-stop destination for high-quality plants, plant nutrients, inputs, garden tools, and accessories and accommodated an array of plant varieties.

Ornamentals and flowering plants, orchids, foliage, palms, succulents, trailing and hanging plants, air purifying plants and herbal plants were available at the centre. It also had fruit tree saplings such as banana, mango, coconut, grapes, and guava and certain varieties of paddy seeds, flower and vegetable seeds.

The centre also provided a free planting service making it easy to buy ready-to-go potted plants and plant and farm advisory services by qualified and trained personnel. “The staff is always available for taking the time to listen to your needs and taking every measure to help you make your garden and landscaping successful,” the release added. The services included plant health check services, garden advisory services, gifting services.

Ms. Lakshmi Narayanan told The Hindu the centre, spread over an acre, was unique as it not only had over 300 varieties of plants but would also have personnel who would guide and help the customers on any input required about planting and maintenance. Be it nutrients for the plant, disease management, potting mixture, tools, the centre had it all. “We have years of experience and knowledge that we will share. When customers come to the centre and discuss their requirements, we will guide and help them. We want to encourage a green movement,” she said.

B. K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, Chairperson of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Coimbatore Kendra, and A.S. Krishnamoorthy, Registrar and Vice-Chancellor (Acting) of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, inaugurated the centre on Sunday.