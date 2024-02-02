Standoff between farmers and roadside vendors persists at Thennampalayam Uzhavar Sandhai in Tiruppur

February 02, 2024 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The standoff between farmers and vegetable vendors at the Thennampalayam South Uzhavar Sandhai in Tiruppur city, caused by the “unauthorised” presence of the traders in the vicinity, persisted for the third day on Friday, despite the peace talks convened on Thursday by the Revenue Department.

The farmers, in an act of protest, continued to sell their produce on the roadsides on Friday.

Officials hoped for a solution on Saturday, as an outcome of the peace talks that had the participation of the Municipal Corporation, the Highways Department and Agricultural Marketing Department.

According to sources in the Agricultural Marketing Department, 3,500 farmers are registered members of the Tiruppur South Uzhavar Sandhai, one of the biggest in Tamil Nadu.

The farmers have for long been protesting against the presence of the roadside traders whose presence and the apparent dumping of vegetables procured at cheap rates from elsewhere in the district and neighbouring States impact demand-supply dynamics, thereby affecting farmers operating in the Uzhavar Sandhai.

There are 121 shops in the Uzhavar Sandhai and the farmers are given tokens thrice the number in different slots, as and when the stocks brought for sale get exhausted. But, the footfall inside the Uzhavar Sandhai is impacted due to the operations by the roadside vendors.

The presence of the hundreds of roadside vendors belonging to other parts of the State, who put up shops on the sides of the road leading to the Uzhavar Sandhai to a stretch of about one km have severely affected the livelihood of farmers in Tiruppur where vegetable crops are the mainstay in the predominantly dry pockets.

It was decided at the peace meeting that the presence of the roadside vendors will be averted henceforth through concerted action by the different departments and the Municipal Corporation.

