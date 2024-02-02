GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Standoff between farmers and roadside vendors persists at Thennampalayam Uzhavar Sandhai in Tiruppur

February 02, 2024 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The standoff between farmers and vegetable vendors at the Thennampalayam South Uzhavar Sandhai in Tiruppur city, caused by the “unauthorised” presence of the traders in the vicinity, persisted for the third day on Friday, despite the peace talks convened on Thursday by the Revenue Department.

The farmers, in an act of protest, continued to sell their produce on the roadsides on Friday.

Officials hoped for a solution on Saturday, as an outcome of the peace talks that had the participation of the Municipal Corporation, the Highways Department and Agricultural Marketing Department.

According to sources in the Agricultural Marketing Department, 3,500 farmers are registered members of the Tiruppur South Uzhavar Sandhai, one of the biggest in Tamil Nadu.

The farmers have for long been protesting against the presence of the roadside traders whose presence and the apparent dumping of vegetables procured at cheap rates from elsewhere in the district and neighbouring States impact demand-supply dynamics, thereby affecting farmers operating in the Uzhavar Sandhai.

There are 121 shops in the Uzhavar Sandhai and the farmers are given tokens thrice the number in different slots, as and when the stocks brought for sale get exhausted. But, the footfall inside the Uzhavar Sandhai is impacted due to the operations by the roadside vendors.

The presence of the hundreds of roadside vendors belonging to other parts of the State, who put up shops on the sides of the road leading to the Uzhavar Sandhai to a stretch of about one km have severely affected the livelihood of farmers in Tiruppur where vegetable crops are the mainstay in the predominantly dry pockets.

It was decided at the peace meeting that the presence of the roadside vendors will be averted henceforth through concerted action by the different departments and the Municipal Corporation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.