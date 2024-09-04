GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stamp exhibition to be held in Coimbatore

Published - September 04, 2024 06:45 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Postal Division, under the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, will host a district-level philatelic exhibition titled “Kovaipex 2024.” The event, aimed at promoting stamp collection and educating the younger generation about philately, will take place on November 12 and 13, 2024, at Suguna Marriage Hall, Avinashi Road in Coimbatore.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., on the first day and until 6 p.m. on the second day. The logo and prospectus were recently unveiled by Akhil K. Nair, Director of Postal Services, Western Region.

The prospectus, which includes details on participation, venue, and eligibility, is available for download at https://kovaipex2024.blogspot.com or can be obtained from the Philately Bureau at Coimbatore Head Post Office.

Philatelic dealer booths will also be available during the exhibition, with applications accessible online. For more information, visit the blog or contact 0422-2382930.

