Stamp duty exemption for land purchase by Adi Dravidars in Krishnagiri

December 01, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

TAHDO has opened up a subsidy component towards land purchase by Adi Dravidars and Scheduled Tribes enabling asset ownership by landless farm labourers.

According to TAHDCO, the scheme envisions a subsidy towards land purchase along with a low interest loan of 6%from Indian Overseas Bank financed through the National Scheduled Caste Finance Development Corporation corpus.

The Scheme is conceived to enable landless Adi Davidars and Scheduled Castes to purchase land through a 50% subsidy by TAHDCO on the market value of the land or a maximum of ₹5 lakh. The land purchased under the Scheme shall also be fully exempt from stamp duty.

TAHDCO has invited landless farmers from Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribe communities to apply through the website www.tahdco.com. Further details may be ascertained from TAHDCO office in Krishnagiri.

