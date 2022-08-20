Stalin’s visit to Tiruppur: Ministers hold review meeting

Staff ReporterN. Sai Charan
August 20, 2022 20:01 IST

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj and Tiruppur District Collector S. Vineeth, held a review meeting with all the department officials, on Saturday in connection with the visit of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to the district.

According to a press release, , Mr. Stalin will arrive in Tiruppur on Wednesday (August 24 ) night from Coimbatore. On Thursday (August 25), the Chief Minister will attend a programme organised by the delegates of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Thirumurganpoondi. After the programme, the Chief Minister is expected to proceed to Erode district.

Earlier, Mr. Saminathan along with Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthy inaugurated Varumun Kappom medical camp at Kambiliyampatti Panchayat Union Middle School in the district. Since 2021, the district administration along with the Health Department have organised 56 such medical camps in which a total of 29,620 people benefitted.

