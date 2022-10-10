Stalin’s speech shows that he is afraid of DMK cadre, alleges Palaniswami

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s speech at the DMK general council meeting, expressing anguish at the conduct of some of his Cabinet and party colleagues, showed that he was afraid of the party functionaries.

Participating in a function at Attur to welcome cadre from other parties to the AIADMK, Mr. Palaniswami pointed out that Mr. Stalin had earlier said he would turn into a dictator to take action against erring DMK Ministers and cadre. “What happened to those words,” he asked.

The former Chief Minister said, “During the erstwhile AIADMK regime, we faced many problems such as floods, COVID-19 and drought, and tackled them successfully. The DMK government stopped many welfare schemes introduced by the AIADMK government, and now, many elderly people are not receiving old age pension.”

Referring to Mr. Stalin’s remark that the AIADMK had become weak, Mr. Palaniswami said, “But today, hundreds of people from other parties joined the AIADMK. Mr. Stalin used various methods to destroy the AIADMK, but his attempts failed and the AIADMK became strong. There is a chance that the Assembly election would be held along with the 2024 Parliamentary election. Ordinary people also want to remove the DMK government, as it has failed to fulfil its promises.”

Listing various schemes initiated for the region during his tenure in power, he said he had fulfilled the needs of the people of Attur, including drinking water, roads and flyovers. Work on widening the two-lane Salem-Ulundurpet National Highway into a four-lane highway was initiated under his regime, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan claimed that the Chief Minister’s “lament” against his own Ministers, MLAs and party functionaries on Sunday “has only proved that he has no control over his party, and that he is a mere rubber stamp.”

Speaking on the sidelines of a public meeting to commemorate the death anniversary of four Kar Sevaks, who were killed in a shootout during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement procession in Denkanikottai here in 1990, Mr Murugan said the Chief Minister’s remarks proved he could not rein in on his own functionaries.