Stalin will give Deputy CM’s post to Udhayanidhi at appropriate time: Gingee K.S. Masthan

Published - September 19, 2024 09:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan said in Coimbatore on Thursday that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will give the post of the Deputy Chief Minister to his son Udhayanidhi Stalin at the appropriate time.

Mr. Masthan called on the pontiff of Perur Aadheenam Maruthachala Adigalar and received blessings from him after presenting a commemorative coin of ₹100 that was released for the birth centenary of M. Karunanidhi.

Later, responding to reporters who asked about reports that Mr. Udhayanidhi was going to be made Deputy Chief Minister, Mr. Masthan said former Chief Minister Karunanidhi gave the post to Mr. Stalin at the appropriate time. Similarly, Mr. Stalin will give the responsibility of Deputy Chief Minister to Mr. Udhayanidhi at the right time.

Mr. Masthan also took part in a meeting of the All India Christian Welfare Movement in Coimbatore.

