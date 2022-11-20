Stalin urged to remove Finance Minister from cabinet

November 20, 2022 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

Bharatiya Janata Party leader H. Raja has urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to remove Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan from the cabinet for his remark against the State Cooperative Department.

Trending

In a statement on Sunday, the BJP leader also called for the resignation of Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji and demanded a probe into an allegation that spurious liquor was being supplied through Tasmac outlets.

ADVERTISEMENT