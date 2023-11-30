Stalin trying to make his son Chief Minister, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami

November 30, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Salem

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was trying to make his son Udhayanidhi Stalin Chief Minister.

On Thursday, more than 500 Muslims joined AIADMK in the presence of Mr. Palaniswami in Salem.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Palaniswami said that during the 10 years of the AIADMK regime, people lived happily and the price of essential commodities was under control. Now, it has increased by 40%. The DMK gave 520 promises during election time but only fulfilled one or two. But the Chief Minister is allegedly lying, saying that all promises were fulfilled. The Chief Minister was allegedly thinking only about his family, Mr. Palaniswami added.

Charging that Mr. Stalin was trying to make his son Chief Minister, Mr. Palaniswami said that DMK is like a corporate company and only family members alone come to power. The Chief Minister is now trying to make his son Udhayanidhi Stalin Chief Minister, but it will not happen. “People are suffering a lot under his (Mr. Stalin’s) rule, and what will happen if Mr. Udhayanidhi becomes Chief Minister?” Mr. Palaniswami questioned. The DMK senior leaders are ready to accept even Mr. Stalin’s grandson.

Mentioning the BJP, Mr. Palaniswami said that the ideologies and principles of AIADMK and the BJP are different. Due to an unavoidable situation, AIADMK had an alliance with the BJP, and now we have snapped the alliance. The DMK had an alliance with the BJP and was part of the BJP government in the past, but later switched to the Congress alliance.

“There is no caste or religion in AIADMK, which will not change from the path led by J. Jayalalithaa and M.G. Ramachandran. During the AIADMK regime, various schemes and welfare assistance were provided to the Muslim community. AIADMK supported A.P.J. Abdul Kalam as president, but DMK voted against him,” he said.

He urged the Muslim community to support the AIADMK alliance in the parliamentary elections.

