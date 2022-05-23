Stalin to release water from Mettur dam today

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Monday that he would release water from Mettur dam on May 24 (Tuesday) for irrigation in the delta region.

He made the announcement during the virtual inauguration of Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme from the Secretariat here.

Meanwhile, the water level at Mettur dam increased to 117.28ft on Monday. According to officials from the Public Works Department, the water level increased from 116.88 ft on Sunday to 117.28ft, against a total scale of 120ft on Monday. The stored capacity of water at the dam was 89,198mcft . The inflow was reduced from 13,074 cusecs to 12,777 cusecs . The discharge was maintained at 1,500 cusecs.