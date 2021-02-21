Stalin to campaign in Erode on Feb. 21, 22

ERODE

21 February 2021 00:10 IST

DMK president M.K. Stalin will take part in ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin (Stalin in your constituency) poll outreach programme in the district on February 21 and 22.

Party sources said Mr. Stalin would participate in the programme at Kadappamadai in Perundurai at 1 p.m. on Sunday, receive petitions from participants and address the gathering. At 4 p.m., he would address members of various farmers associations at Sri Mahal Marriage Hall at Perundurai. On February 22, at 9 a.m., Mr. Stalin would take part in the programme at Bungalow Pudur in T.N. Palayam.

