Stalin questions moral standing of those criticising his government

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin welcoming members of other parties into the DMK at a public meeting near Pollachi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

ADVERTISEMENT

Slamming the factional feud in the AIADMK, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said those who were unable to handle the power struggle in their party had no moral standing to criticise the DMK government.

Asserting that he would not run away from criticism, he said, “I grew up braving criticism, oppression and suppression. When people criticise me, I work with renewed vigour.”

Speaking at a government function organised to distribute welfare assistance worth ₹589 crore to over one lakh beneficiaries, the Chief Minister termed the occasion historic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to critics of the DMK and the Dravidian model of governance, Mr. Stalin said the foundation for 748 projects worth ₹662.50 crore had been laid, and 228 projects had been commissioned at an investment of ₹272 crore.

The Dravidian model of governance was one that never discriminated between those who voted for it and those who voted against it. In the 15 months since the DMK came to power, he had visited Coimbatore five times, and that reflected the love he had for the people of Coimbatore, he said.

Those who lacked self-respect were criticising the DMK, Mr. Stalin said, adding that his government was for the suppressed and the oppressed, and for ensure equality of opportunity for all. He had written to all 234 MLAs, asking them to prioritise the top 10 demands in their constituencies, and this included MLAs of other parties like the AIADMK and the BJP, he noted.

In less than a year, the DMK government distributed welfare assistance worth ₹1,234 crore to 1,32,185 beneficiaries in Coimbatore. This was despite the fact that the DMK had lost in all 10 Assembly constituencies in the district, he said.

Ex-MLAs join DMK

A total of 55,000 workers of various political parties in Coimbatore district joined the ruling DMK in the presence of the Chief Minister at a public meeting near Pollachi on Wednesday.

The prominent faces include former AIADMK MLA V.C. Arukutty, former DMDK MLA Panapatti K. Thinakaran, AIADMK district panchayat councillor A. Abinaya and BJP women’s wing State secretary V. Mythili.

“The newcomers should work hard to strengthen not only the party but also the Dravidian ideology,” Mr. Stalin said.

Addressing a massive gathering, he said about 70% of the poll promises made by the DMK had been fulfilled. Many schemes that the government had implemented in the last one year were more than what was promised. The breakfast scheme for government school students would be launched soon, he said.

Recalling the electoral history of the DMK, the Chief Minister said, “Even after many successes and failures, the DMK continues to be a people’s force because of its strong ideology.”

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji said the major issues in Pollachi and its surrounding areas, including the linking of rivers under the Parambikulam-Aliyar scheme and minimum price for copra, would be resolved at the earliest.

Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram, former Ministers M. Kannappan and Pongalur N. Palanisamy, and DMK office-bearers were present on the occasion.