Stalin opens shutters of Mettur dam for delta irrigation

June 12, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - SALEM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday opened the shutters of Mettur fam, releasing water for ‘kuruvai’ cultivation in the Cauvery delta region.

Initially, 3,000 cusecs of water was being released from the dam, and by 4 p.m., it was increased to 10,000 cusecs. From July, the discharge of water for delta irrigation would be increased to 16,000 cusecs and in August 18,000 cusecs would be released.

About 17.32 lakh acres of land, including 5.26 lakh acres of kuruvai crops in 12 districts of the delta region would benefit from the water release, officials said.

The requirement for water from Mettur dam for delta irrigation from June 12 to January 28 (230 days) is 330 TMC. If the delta districts receive monsoon rain, the water requirement from the dam would come down. The release of water for delta irrigation from Mettur would also facilitate the generation of 460 megawatts of hydroelectric power, officials added.

They said this was the 90th time that water had been discharged from the Mettur dam for delta irrigation since 1934. This was also the 19th time that water was being discharged on the customary date of June 12.

Eleven times, water was discharged ahead of the due date and 60 times, it was released late owing to a less amount of water in the dam.