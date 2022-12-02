Stalin invoking M.G.R.’s name only for votes, says Palaniswami

December 02, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Meanwhile, at a book launch event in Salem in the evening, Mr. Palaniswami accused Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of invoking AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran’s name and praising the late leader only in a bid to capture votes.

”Our leader M.G.R. said the DMK is an evil force, and everyone knows much of a hindrance the DMK was when M.G.R. started his party,” he added.

Mr. Palaniswami said even if the Chief Minister calls “our leader M.G.R.” as ‘periappa’ or ‘chitappa’ (uncle), it will not work. People are suffering under the DMK regime as drug trafficking had risen and various taxes had been increased, he said, and alleged that in Salem district, old age pensions had been stopped for around 60,000 beneficiaries.

