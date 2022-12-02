  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Germany finally performed with elan, but it was too late

Stalin invoking M.G.R.’s name only for votes, says Palaniswami

December 02, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Meanwhile, at a book launch event in Salem in the evening, Mr. Palaniswami accused Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of invoking AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran’s name and praising the late leader only in a bid to capture votes.

”Our leader M.G.R. said the DMK is an evil force, and everyone knows much of a hindrance the DMK was when M.G.R. started his party,” he added.

Mr. Palaniswami said even if the Chief Minister calls “our leader M.G.R.” as ‘periappa’ or ‘chitappa’ (uncle), it will not work. People are suffering under the DMK regime as drug trafficking had risen and various taxes had been increased, he said, and alleged that in Salem district, old age pensions had been stopped for around 60,000 beneficiaries.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.